Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.48% of CIRCOR International worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $33.44 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.72.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.