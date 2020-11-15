Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,986,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,986,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of B2Gold worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in B2Gold by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in B2Gold by 372.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 388,142 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.99 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

