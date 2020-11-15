Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 21,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

AT&T stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

