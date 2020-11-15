Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 24,498 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.72% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 475.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 206.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 98,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

