Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BWA opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

