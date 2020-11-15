Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE SXT opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

