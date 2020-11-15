Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.77.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

