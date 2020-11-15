Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 443,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 443,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE AU opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

