Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,646 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

