Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 1,184,016 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 859.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after buying an additional 1,632,562 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLAN opened at $62.77 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,760 shares of company stock valued at $45,648,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

