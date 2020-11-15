Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Alleghany worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,818,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $615.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.77. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

