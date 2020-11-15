Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $33.91 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

