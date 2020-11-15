Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,231 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $396.39 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

