Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 23,625 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.62% of Dril-Quip worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dril-Quip by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $58,955.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRQ opened at $28.78 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

