Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 897,376 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 897,376 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.36% of Modine Manufacturing worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $10.59 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $541.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

