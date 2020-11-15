Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.78 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

