Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.38% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $827.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

