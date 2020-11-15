Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

