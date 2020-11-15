Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.75.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

