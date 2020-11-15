Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.54% of Sterling Bancorp worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 421,914 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 417,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STL. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.