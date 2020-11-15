Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.37% of Qurate Retail worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,887,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,383 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 124.6% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,439 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 2,462,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,002,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 397,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

QRTEA opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

