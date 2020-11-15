Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.62 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

