Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.37% of Aaron’s worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.99. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

