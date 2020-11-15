Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.02 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,573 shares of company stock worth $33,744,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $508.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.48 and its 200 day moving average is $436.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

