Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,634,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.66 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

