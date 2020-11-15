Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.99% of Otter Tail worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 115,828.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

