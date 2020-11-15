Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,077 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.