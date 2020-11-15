Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.34% of Black Hills worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1,387.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 314,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2,424.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.22. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

