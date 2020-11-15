Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 42.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $483.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.