Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,900 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4,657.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 85.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

