Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,995 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

