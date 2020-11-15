Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 70 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $602.36 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $648.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

