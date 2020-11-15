GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.88% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 145,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.95.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

