George P. Sakellaris Sells 8,824 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $397,785.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,429,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,523,527.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

