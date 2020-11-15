Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,991.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,270.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,935.69. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.