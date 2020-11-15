Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.57

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $20.41. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 16,195 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 358.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 216,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,436,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

