GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GoodRx updated its FY 2020

GDRX stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $64.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Cowen initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

