Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shopify by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $114,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $918.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.39, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,017.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

