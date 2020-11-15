Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

