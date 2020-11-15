Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.64. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

