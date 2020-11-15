Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,763 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,033 shares of company stock worth $27,234,997 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $154.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.