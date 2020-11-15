Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $726.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $696.74 and a 200 day moving average of $633.86.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

