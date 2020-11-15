Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.26.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

