Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.