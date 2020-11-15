GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

GHG stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.