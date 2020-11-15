Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.38.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock worth $765,445,454. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.