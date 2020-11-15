GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 439,523 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,252,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,060 shares of company stock worth $3,552,464. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $118.80 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

