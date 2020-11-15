Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.93

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $176.93 and traded as high as $245.50. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 416,227 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $471.91 million and a PE ratio of 27.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74.

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

