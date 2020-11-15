Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.93

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $176.93 and traded as high as $245.50. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 416,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.91 million and a PE ratio of 27.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.93.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

