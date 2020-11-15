Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.93

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $176.93 and traded as high as $245.50. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 416,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $471.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.93.

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.